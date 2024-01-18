News & Insights

Mexico's Banorte sees 2024 net profit boost

January 18, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican financial holding firm Banorte foresees its net profit growing to between 56.8 billion pesos and 58.2 billion pesos in 2024, the company showed in a presentation on Thursday, up from 52.42 billion pesos in 2023.

Banorte, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, also sees loan growth of 10% to 12% in the year with a return on equity of 21% to 22%.

Shares in the firm slipped around 1.0% in trading on Thursday morning, a day after the financial group published its fourth-quarter results.

Banorte posted a 13% increase in fourth-quarter net profit while revenues grew 10% year over year.

