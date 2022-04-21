Mexico's Banorte reports Q1 net profit of $540 mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday a first quarter net profit of 10.7 billion pesos($540 million), up 26% from the same year ago period, beating the Refinitiv forecast of 9.64 billion pesos.

Revenues for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, stood at 28.4 billion pesos in the first quarter, up 18% from a year earlier.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

