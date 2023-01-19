US Markets

Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

January 19, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire, Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos ($595 million) from the year-ago period, boosted by strong revenue growth.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 31.9 billion pesos ($1.64 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 26% from a year earlier.

The bank's performing loan book grew 5% quarter-over-quarter, while its consumer loans rose 4%, driven by increases across credit cards, mortgages and payroll.

Non-interest expenses were up 11% in the quarter year-on-year.

"During 2022, Banorte showed clear growth trends in most of its business lines, despite operating in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment," the company said in its report.

($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

