Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit

MEXICO CITY, January 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos from the year-ago period.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 31.9 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, up 26% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

