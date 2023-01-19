US Markets

Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit

January 19, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire, Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, January 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos from the year-ago period.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 31.9 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, up 26% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

