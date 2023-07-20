News & Insights

Mexico's Banorte reports 14% surge in Q2 net profit

July 20, 2023 — 05:12 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, hitting 13.09 billion pesos.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 33.06 billion pesos in the quarter, up 19% from a year earlier.

