Mexico's Banorte reports 14% surge in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, hitting 13.09 billion pesos.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 33.06 billion pesos in the quarter, up 19% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Kylie Madry)

