Mexico's Banorte posts steep drop in fourth-quarter net profit

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, which owns the country's second-largest bank and largest pension fund, reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net profit of 9.01 billion pesos ($477 million), down 12% from the same quarter a year earlier.

