Mexico's Banorte posts profit boost on income insurance, trading units

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, hitting 13.09 billion pesos ($764.68 million) on better results in its premium income insurance and annuities and trading units.

Net profit for the income insurance and annuities unit saw a 38% increase year-over-year, hitting 12.41 billion pesos, while the trading division also grew 38% to 1.17 billion pesos.

Despite the boost, Banorte still missed an estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv, with earnings per share coming to 4.539 pesos in the three months to June versus the Refinitiv estimate of 4.61 pesos.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 33.06 billion pesos in the quarter, up 19% from a year earlier.

The bank's performing loan book grew 2% quarter-over-quarter, while its consumer loans rose 5%, driven by an increase in credit card loans, payroll loans and mortgages.

Non-interest expenses in the quarter were 11% higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Kylie Madry)

