Mexico's Banorte posts jump in quarterly net profit; expects 2022 growth

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX on Thursday said it expected to boost its net income in 2022 by as much as 17.3%, and posted higher net income and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the year-ago period.

The group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, said in a presentation accompanying quarterly results that it is targeting net income between 39.5 billion pesos and 41.1 billion pesos for 2022, compared with a total of 35 billion pesos last year.

As well, the company said it expected loans to grow between 7% and 9% in the year.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Banorte reported net profit of 9.1 billion pesos ($441.8 million), up nearly 52% from the same year-ago period.

Revenues stood at 26.6 billion pesos in the October to December period, up almost 7% from a year earlier.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

