US Markets

Mexico's Banorte posts 25% drop in net profits for 2nd quarter

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Thursday that net profits dropped by 25% in the second quarter to 6.5 billion ($283.9 million) pesos compared to the same period a year earlier.

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Thursday that net profits dropped by 25% in the second quarter to 6.5 billion ($283.9 million) pesos compared to the same period a year earlier.

The group GFNORTEO.MX also reported a 8% increase in total revenues over the period to 26.6 billion pesos.

($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Noe Torres)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular