Mexico's Banorte posts 21% jump in profit, revenue up nearly 17%

Adds details on results

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported a 21.1% increase in its first quarter net profit from the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit for the January-to-March period totaled 13.02 billion pesos ($722 million).

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 32.33 billion pesos ($1.8 billion) in the first quarter, up 16.6% from a year earlier.

The bank's performing loan book also grew, rising 4% quarter-over-quarter.

Non-interest expenses in the quarter increased 11% versus a year earlier, while earnings per share reached 4.515 pesos in the first three months of the year.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.