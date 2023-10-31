News & Insights

Mexico's Banorte posts 15% profit boost on loan growth

October 31, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexican bank Banorte GFNORTEO.MX posted a 15% increase in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, propelled by consumer and corporate loan growth.

Net profit for the quarter grew to 13.27 billion pesos ($761.42 million), under the LSEG-compiled estimate of 13.44 billion pesos.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, rose 16% to 33.8 billion pesos ($1.93 billion), beating the LSEG estimate of 33.61 billion pesos.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between what banks earn on loans and dole out in deposits, grew 8% year-over-year on Banorte's loan book growth, an increased interest rate and a normalization in the valuation of some pension accounts.

Mexico's central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% since March after hiking it a historic 725 basis points starting mid-2021.

($1 = 17.4279 Mexican pesos at end-September)

