Mexico's Banorte posts 13% profit jump in Q4

January 17, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Wednesday a 13% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, hitting 13.04 billion pesos.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 34.89 billion pesos in the quarter, up 10% from a year earlier.

