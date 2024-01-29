News & Insights

US Markets
BBVA

Mexico's Banorte launches digital bank bineo

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

January 29, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

By Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of Mexico's largest financial companies, on Monday launched bineo, a digital bank which will offer savings accounts and personal loans with the aim of adding 2.8 million new clients in the next five years.

Banco Banorte GFNORTEO.MX, which is owned by the company, already has 12 million clients, making it the second largest in the country when measured by credit portfolio.

"There's a segment of our clients that today demands a 100% digital service," the group's president, Carlos Hank, said in an interview with Reuters.

Hank said Banco Banorte would continue to operate through its network of branches and its own mobile application, adding that bineo would not take clients away from the established bank.

The launch pits bineo against smaller, all-online banks such as Brazil's Nubank and Argentina's Uala.

"We want to be a bank that will be able to offer its clients a mortgage, a credit card, a car loan," Hank said.

In Mexico, the financial sector is dominated by the local units of Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC and Santander SAN.MC, as well as Citigroup C.N. Banco Banorte is the largest local bank.

However, official data shows that a third of adults in Mexico do not have any type of formal financial product. More than a fifth of its 126 million people also do not have access to the internet.

"There's still a lot to do," Hank said, adding that bineo has a competitive advantage: the backing of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Last week, Santander Mexico announced plans to launch its Openbank digital banking service in the coming months. In July, Hey Banco, backed by Banregio Grupo Financiero, received authorization from the authorities to operate as a bank.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Jonathan Oatis)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBVA
SAN
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.