Mexico's Banorte ekes out 1% rise in Q3 net profit

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday a 8.9 billion pesos ($402.6 million) net profit in the coronavirus-impacted third quarter, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year.

Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, there were some signs of a recovery. Net profits were up 37% compared to the second quarter this year.

Meanwhile, the group's revenues fell 3% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019, reaching almost 25.5 billion pesos.

Grupo Financiero Banorte comprises one of the country's largest banks as well as one of the largest pension funds.

($1 = 22.1050 pesos at end-September)

