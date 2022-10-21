Mexico's Banorte drops out of bidding for Citi's local retail arm Banamex

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte said in a statement on Friday it had pulled out of the bidding process for Citi's C.N local retail arm Banamex, leaving just a handful of remaining potential buyers.

Banorte's announcement follows similar withdrawals from the high-profile sale profile by Mexican tycoon Salinas Pliego and Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC earlier this year.

Analysts have priced the sale at anywhere from $7 billion to $12 billion.

Bank of America analysts said in Augustthat local bank Inbursa INBURSAA.MX - owned by billionaire Carlos Slim - was in pole position to purchase the unit, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador having said he wants it to go to a Mexican buyer.

Citigroup Latin America Chief Executive Ernesto Torres Cantu has previously said the bank expects to reach a deal to sell its Mexican consumer banking arm Citibanamex by January 2023.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Christian Plumb)

