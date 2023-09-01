News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Bachoco starts buy-back of outstanding shares at 88.26 pesos/share

September 01, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's Industrias Bachoco on Friday announced it had started the buy-back of all outstanding shares at a price of 88.26 pesos per share.

Bachoco, a holding company whose core business is producing chicken and egg products, is in the process of delisting from Mexico's main stock exchange.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.