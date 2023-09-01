Mexico's Bachoco starts buy-back of outstanding shares at 88.26 pesos/share

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's Industrias Bachoco on Friday announced it had started the buy-back of all outstanding shares at a price of 88.26 pesos per share.

Bachoco, a holding company whose core business is producing chicken and egg products, is in the process of delisting from Mexico's main stock exchange.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.