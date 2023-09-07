News & Insights

Mexico's automotive production, exports rise in August

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

September 07, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's automotive production and exports rose in August from the same month a year earlier, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

Production increased by 2.8% to 325,676 vehicles while auto exports rose 15.74% to 287,845 vehicles, according to the data.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry)

