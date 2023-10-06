News & Insights

Mexico's automotive production, exports jump in September

October 06, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's automotive production and exports rose in September from a year earlier, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

Production increased by 23.99% to 338,899 vehicles and auto exports by 15.99% to 301,341 vehicles, according to the data.

