Mexico's automotive production, exports jump in February

March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in February from the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Production increased by 9.85% to 295,787 vehicles, while auto exports rose 14.18% to 230,484 vehicles, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

