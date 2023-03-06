US Markets

Mexico's automotive production, exports jump in February

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

March 06, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in February from the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Production increased by 9.85% to 295,787 vehicles, while auto exports rose 14.18% to 230,484 vehicles, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

