US Markets

Mexico's automotive production and exports rise in March

Credit: REUTERS/QUETZALLI NICTE-HA

April 10, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Ricardo Figuero for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in March from the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Production increased by 13.12% to 346,124 vehicles, while auto exports rose 3.88% to 272,687 vehicles, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figuero; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.