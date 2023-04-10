Mexico's automotive production and exports rise in March

April 10 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in March from the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Production increased by 13.12% to 346,124 vehicles, while auto exports rose 3.88% to 272,687 vehicles, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figuero; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

