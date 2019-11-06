Mexico's auto production and exports drop sharply, battered by Ford

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production and exports fell sharply in October compared with the same month last year as production from U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co F.N ground to a halt, according to data from the national statistics agency INEGI.

Auto production declined 16.35%, while exports dropped 19.52%, the data showed.

A pause in production by U.S. auto maker Ford, which did not produce any vehicles in Mexico during the month, battered the market. The company told Mexican newspaper El Financiero it is in the process of retooling its plants in the country.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. auto maker General Motors Co GM.N and Germany's Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE also saw declines in production, registering drops of 30.1% and 21.3%, respectively.

