US Markets
AC

Mexico's Arca Continental to boost capex by 67%

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Mexican bottler Arca Continental said on Friday it plans to invest more than 12 billion pesos ($605 million) this year in different projects to strengthen its operations throughout the Americas, a 67% increase over last year.

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental AC.MX said on Friday it plans to invest more than 12 billion pesos ($605 million) this year in different projects to strengthen its operations throughout the Americas, a 67% increase over last year.

The second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America said in a statement that approximately 50% of the capital expenditures will go to operations in Mexico and the rest to its units in the United States and South America.

Arca Continental said in its fourth quarter results report its capex for 2021 had totaled 7.2 billion pesos.

($1 = 19.8341 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular