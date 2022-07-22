Mexico's Arca Continental expects low double digit annual revenue increase

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Mexico's Arca Continental, Emilio Marcos Charur, expects the company to have a low double digit revenue increase in 2022, he said during a call on Friday.

Previously, the Mexican bottler expected revenues to grow around 6% to 8% through the year.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

