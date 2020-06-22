US Markets

Mexico's antitrust regulator says it asks Supreme Court to suspend new electricity policy

Adriana Barrera Reuters
Mexico's antitrust regulator has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the country's new electricity policy, citing lack of competition, the regulator's chief said on Monday.

Alejandra Palacios, president of The Federal Economic Competition Commission, told Reuters in an interview that no government body is above the constitution.

