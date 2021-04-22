US Markets

Mexico's anti-trust watchdog files Supreme Court case against electricity reforms

Mexico's antitrust authority on Thursday said it had filed a dispute in the Supreme Court against the government's electricity reforms.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) said some of the changes proposed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government prevent competition in the sector.

"It breaks the rule of open and non-discriminatory access to distribution and transmission networks, which reduces the ability to compete for certain generators and traders," Cofece said in a statement.

