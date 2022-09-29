US Markets

Mexico's anti-inflation plan could decrease prices, says president

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the government's anti-inflation plan with food companies will look to stabilize and could even have the effect of decreasing consumer prices.

Earlier this month, Lopez Obrador said he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as annual inflation hovers near a 22-year high of 8.76%.

