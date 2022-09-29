Mexico's anti-inflation plan could decrease prices, says president

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the government's anti-inflation plan with food companies will look to stabilize and could even have the effect of decreasing consumer prices.

Earlier this month, Lopez Obrador said he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as annual inflation hovers near a 22-year high of 8.76%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

