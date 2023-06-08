Mexico's annual inflation slows in May for fourth straight month

Adds details on inflation

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate slowed in May for a fourth consecutive month to 5.84%, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, beating forecasts and continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of rate hikes.

Headline inflation came in below a forecast of 5.90% and is now at its lowest since August 2021.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI fell 0.22% in May from April, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, against an expected drop of 0.16%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.32% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

Annual core inflation in May, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 7.39%, as forecast.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, kept the benchmark interest rate stable at 11.25% last month for the first time in nearly two years, but warned that the rate needed to stay steady for an "extended period."

Banxico does not expect inflation to reach its target rate of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, until late 2024.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; editing by Jason Neely)

