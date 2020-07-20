Mexico's annual inflation picked up in first-half July -Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in the first half of July, thanks to higher prices of energy and some food items, a Reuters poll showed.

The 11 experts forecast annual inflation of 3.58% for the first two weeks of July, below the 3.50% in the last two weeks of June. MXCPHI=ECI

During those two weeks in July, consumer prices would have risen by 0.32% while the core index would have risen by 0.13%, according to the poll.

Their estimate for yearly core inflation was 3.73%. MXCPIC=ECI.

Mexico's national statistics institute will publish its national consumer price index for the first half of July on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.