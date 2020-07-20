US Markets

Mexico's annual inflation picked up in first-half July -Reuters poll

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutiérrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Mexico's annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in the first half of July, thanks to higher prices of energy and some food items, a Reuters poll showed.

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in the first half of July, thanks to higher prices of energy and some food items, a Reuters poll showed.

The 11 experts forecast annual inflation of 3.58% for the first two weeks of July, below the 3.50% in the last two weeks of June. MXCPHI=ECI

During those two weeks in July, consumer prices would have risen by 0.32% while the core index would have risen by 0.13%, according to the poll.

Their estimate for yearly core inflation was 3.73%. MXCPIC=ECI.

Mexico's national statistics institute will publish its national consumer price index for the first half of July on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular