Mexico's annual inflation accelerated again in July: Reuters survey

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation likely accelerated in July, pushed up by the rising costs of gasoline and some food products, according to a survey carried out by Reuters.

The median inflation forecast from 17 analysts was for a rate of 3.62% for the annual general price index through the end of July, a level not seen since February. MXCPIA=ECI

For the month of July alone, the survey suggested a 0.65% inflation rate, while the median projections showed an increase of 0.40% for the core indicator. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

The annual core inflation rate stands at 3.85%, according to the estimations. Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) will release the National Consumer Price Index for July on Friday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Richard Pullin)

