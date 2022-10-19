Mexico's America Movil to sell Peru, Dominican Republic cellular towers after spin-off

Adds details of company plans after spin-off

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil will sell the cellular towers it kept in the Dominican Republic and Peru after spinning off its tower business, the firm's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia said on Wednesday during a call to discuss third-quarter results.

The Mexican telecommunications giant completed the spin-off of its cellular tower business in August.

"It still depends on site management and what they decide, but we think we are going to sell (the towers) in Dominican Republic and also Peru," Garcia said, adding that it would likely happen at the beginning of next year.

America Movil will pay $350 million to Sitios Latinoamerica, the listed cellular tower business unit it spun off, to cover its for rent next year.

Shares in America Movil were up more than 2% during the conference call. Sitios Latinoamerica shares were down more than 3.5%.

The firm, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Valentine Hilaire; additional reporting by Noe Torres; editing by Diane Craft)

