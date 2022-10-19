US Markets

Mexico's America Movil to sell Peru, Dominican Republic cellular towers after spin-off

Contributors
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Mexico's America Movil will sell the cellular towers it kept in the Dominican Republic and Peru after spinning off its tower business, the firm's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia said on Wednesday during a call to discuss third-quarter results.

Adds details of company plans after spin-off

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil will sell the cellular towers it kept in the Dominican Republic and Peru after spinning off its tower business, the firm's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia said on Wednesday during a call to discuss third-quarter results.

The Mexican telecommunications giant completed the spin-off of its cellular tower business in August.

"It still depends on site management and what they decide, but we think we are going to sell (the towers) in Dominican Republic and also Peru," Garcia said, adding that it would likely happen at the beginning of next year.

America Movil will pay $350 million to Sitios Latinoamerica, the listed cellular tower business unit it spun off, to cover its for rent next year.

Shares in America Movil were up more than 2% during the conference call. Sitios Latinoamerica shares were down more than 3.5%.

The firm, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Valentine Hilaire; additional reporting by Noe Torres; editing by Diane Craft)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular