US Markets

Mexico's America Movil sees net profit triple in fourth quarter

Contributors
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 135.6 billion pesos ($6.6 billion), more than triple the same period a year earlier.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 135.6 billion pesos ($6.6 billion), more than triple the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues rose to 227.3 billion pesos from 211.15 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular