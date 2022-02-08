Mexico's America Movil sees net profit triple in fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 135.6 billion pesos ($6.6 billion), more than triple the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues rose to 227.3 billion pesos from 211.15 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.