Mexico's America Movil sees net profit triple in fourth quarter
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 135.6 billion pesos ($6.6 billion), more than triple the same period a year earlier.
The company's revenues rose to 227.3 billion pesos from 211.15 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.
($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)
((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.