Mexico's America Movil says Tracfone deal helped triple quarterly net profit

Adds details from earnings report

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX said on Tuesday its fourth quarter net profit more than tripled from the year-ago period, boosted by its sale of its TracFone wireless unit to Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 135.6 billion pesos ($6.6 billion), compared with 37.3 billion pesos a year earlier.

America Movil's revenues rose to 227.3 billion pesos from 211.15 billion pesos the year before.

The company closed the sale of TracFone in November in a deal worth more than $6 billion in cash and Verizon stock.

EBITDA grew 16.6% in nominal terms to reach 89.8 billion pesos, slightly above analyst estimates.

America Movil said it added 4.8 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total to 287 million subscribers, including 2.2 million postpaid customers.

The company also reported 72,000 new broadband additions.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; additional reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.