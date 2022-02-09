Mexico's America Movil says to launch 5G this year in 90% of its markets

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil expects to launch 5G in 90% of the countries where it operates this year, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Colombia is the only country where the company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, does not yet have spectrum for 5G, executives said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

