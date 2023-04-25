News & Insights

Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit slides to $1.7 bln

April 25, 2023 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX reported on Tuesday a 2.1% dip in its first quarter net profit compared to a year earlier, landing at 30.15 billion pesos ($1.7 billion), mainly due to a reduction in exchange rate gains.

The company's revenues, meanwhile, rose about 2% to reach nearly 209 billion pesos, it said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, totaled 82.7 billion pesos in the three month period ending in March, up 3.2% from a year ago.

America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said it added 1.9 million post-paid customers in the quarter, driven by Brazil, Austria and Colombia, while it lost 754,000 pre-paid customers.

