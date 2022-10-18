US Markets

Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit rises 13.7%, fueled by new subscribers

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates compared to a year earlier.

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 17.97 billion pesos ($892.83 million), up from the third quarter last year, which suffered from negative impacts of foreign exchange.

America Movil's revenues edged up 1.8% to 214.47 billion pesos, from 210.77 billion pesos during the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, reached 83.2 billion pesos, a 2.3% increase from a year earlier.

America Movil said it added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 1.9 million postpaid customers largely from Brazil. The company also reported 156,000 new broadband additions.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular