Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles 90%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 13.71 billion pesos, down 90% from the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues were 215.962 billion pesos, down from from 221.356 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.