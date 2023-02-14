US Markets

Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles 90%

February 14, 2023 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 13.71 billion pesos, down 90% from the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues were 215.962 billion pesos, down from from 221.356 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.