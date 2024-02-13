Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit jumps 31.7%

Adds EBITDA, comment in Argentina exclusion

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday posted an 31.7% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, landing at 18.062 billion pesos ($1.065 billion).

Net profit was above the expectation of $771.16 million, the mean estimate from three analysts based on LSEG data.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenues of 200.713 billion pesos ($11.83 billion), down 7.1% from a year earlier.

The result fell short of analyst predictions of a 10.0% increase in revenue to $12.082 billion, the mean estimate from four analysts based on LSEG data.

Citing hyper inflation in Argentina, the company gave comparisons excluding the South American country, which reflected a fourth-quarter revenue decrease of 2.5% to 204.4 billion pesos, compared to the same quarter a year ago, due to the appreciation of the Mexican pesos against other currencies.

In a filing to Mexico's stock exchange, America Movil said its core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), fell 3.3% in the quarter to 79.7 billion pesos.

($1= 16.9666 Mexican pesos at the end of December)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Brendan O'Boyle)

