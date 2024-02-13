News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit jumps 31.7%

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

February 13, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by Cassandra Garrison and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Adds EBITDA, comment in Argentina exclusion

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday posted an 31.7% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, landing at 18.062 billion pesos ($1.065 billion).

Net profit was above the expectation of $771.16 million, the mean estimate from three analysts based on LSEG data.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenues of 200.713 billion pesos ($11.83 billion), down 7.1% from a year earlier.

The result fell short of analyst predictions of a 10.0% increase in revenue to $12.082 billion, the mean estimate from four analysts based on LSEG data.

Citing hyper inflation in Argentina, the company gave comparisons excluding the South American country, which reflected a fourth-quarter revenue decrease of 2.5% to 204.4 billion pesos, compared to the same quarter a year ago, due to the appreciation of the Mexican pesos against other currencies.

In a filing to Mexico's stock exchange, America Movil said its core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), fell 3.3% in the quarter to 79.7 billion pesos.

($1= 16.9666 Mexican pesos at the end of December)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.