Mexico's America Movil Q3 net profit dips 88.7%, hit by strong peso

October 17, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday posted an 88.7% fall in its third-quarter net profit, landing at 2.0 billion pesos ($116.3 million), amid higher financing costs and a stronger peso, the company said.

The Mexican peso strengthened 5% against the dollar in the third quarter, which the company said diluted its foreign earnings.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, meanwhile reported revenues 3.3% down from a year earlier, hitting 203.8 billion pesos.

Revenues would have jumped 3.8% if it was not for the Mexican peso's appreciation against all other currencies, America Movil said in its filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

The company spent 29.7 billion pesos in financing during the quarter.

It added 3.0 million mobile subscribers, including 2.0 million post-paid customers, driven by the Brazilian market.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, shrunk 3.6% to 79.9 billion pesos in nominal terms, compared to the same period a year ago.

($1= 17.4279 Mexican pesos at the end of September)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

