Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit nearly doubles

July 11, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday posted an 89.1% surge in its second-quarter net profit, landing at 25.87 billion pesos.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, reported revenues down 4.6% from a year earlier, hitting 202.53 billion pesos.

