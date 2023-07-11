Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit nearly doubles

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday posted an 89.1% surge in its second-quarter net profit, landing at 25.87 billion pesos.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, reported revenues down 4.6% from a year earlier, hitting 202.53 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

