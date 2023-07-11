Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit climbs on favorable exchange rate

Adds Q2 customer changes in paragraph 4, EBITDA in paragraph 5

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday said its net profit surged 89.1% in the second quarter on the back of foreign exchange gains, the company said in a filing.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 25.87 billion pesos ($1.5 billion). Revenue fell 4.6% from a year earlier to 202.53 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Cassandra Garrison)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.