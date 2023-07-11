News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit climbs on favorable exchange rate

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

July 11, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

Adds Q2 customer changes in paragraph 4, EBITDA in paragraph 5

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXB.MX on Tuesday said its net profit surged 89.1% in the second quarter on the back of foreign exchange gains, the company said in a filing.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 25.87 billion pesos ($1.5 billion). Revenue fell 4.6% from a year earlier to 202.53 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Cassandra Garrison)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.