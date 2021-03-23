Mexico's America Movil proposes 25 bln peso share repurchase fund

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexico telecoms company America Movil AMXL.MX said on Tuesday it would propose to shareholders the establishment of a fund for the acquisition of its own shares in the amount of 25 billion pesos ($1.2 billion).

The fund would be used during the period of April 2021 to April 2022, America Movil said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

