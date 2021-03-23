Mexico's America Movil proposes 25 bln peso share repurchase fund

US Markets

Mexico telecoms company America Movil said on Tuesday it would propose to shareholders the establishment of a fund for the acquisition of its own shares in the amount of 25 billion pesos ($1.2 billion).

The fund would be used during the period of April 2021 to April 2022, America Movil said in a statement.

