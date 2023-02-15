US Markets

Mexico's America Movil projects $8 bln to $8.2 bln investment in 2023

February 15, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil expects to invest between $8 billion and $8.2 billion in 2023, a company executive said Wednesday.

The estimate is in line with the company's plan to invest $24 billion over three years, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia said in a call with analysts.

