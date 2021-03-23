US Markets

Mexico's America Movil plans $1.2 bln share buyback to set up fund

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it plans to set up a fund for the buyback of its shares worth 25 billion pesos ($1.2 billion).

Adds details of buyback plan, share cancellations and dividends

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil AMXL.MX, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it plans to set up a fund for the buyback of its shares worth 25 billion pesos ($1.2 billion).

The fund would be utilized during April 2021 to April 2022, the company said in a statement.

America Movil will propose the cancellation of all the shares that it holds in its treasury at the time of the meetings, acquired as part of its own buyback program.

The company will also propose to shareholders a dividend of 0.40 pesos per share, the statement said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Rashmi Aich)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular