Mexico's America Movil fined 1.3 billion pesos by telecoms regulator

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that one of its subsidiaries had been fined 1.3 billion pesos ($69.53 million) by Mexico's telecoms regulator.

