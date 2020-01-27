Mexico's America Movil fined 1.3 billion pesos by telecoms regulator

America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that one of its subsidiaries had been fined 1.3 billion pesos ($69.53 million) by Mexico's telecoms regulator.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.