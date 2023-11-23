Mexico's America Movil denies report it is in talks to buy Argentine telecoms firm Arsat

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - America Movil AMXB.MX, the Mexican telecommunications company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Thursday denied a report it is in talks with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei's team to buy Argentina's state telecoms company Arsat.

"It's all false," Arturo Elias, Slim's spokesman and son-in-law, told Reuters when asked about the media report.

Citing sources close to the matter, website La Politica Online said plans to sell Arsat are very advanced, and reported that a member of Milei's transition team on Tuesday held talks with executives from America Movil's Argentine unit, Claro.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.