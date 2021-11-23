Mexico's America Movil closes sale of TracFone Wireless to Verizon

Adds details, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MXclosed the sale of its TracFone wireless unit to Verizon Communications Inc. VZ.N , the telecoms company said Tuesday, in a deal that was subject to regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, received more than $3.6 billion in cash from the sale of pre-paid mobile phone provider TracFone and nearly 57.6 million shares of Verizon, the company said in a statement filed to the Mexican stock exchange.

Verizon must pay an additional amount of up to $650 million in cash within two years, subject to TracFone meeting certain operation goals, America Movil said.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday approved Verizon's acquisition of TracFone with conditions to protect low-income consumers.

The FCC said required conditions will protect low-income consumers from price increases and require the company to continue to participate in a low-income telecommunications subsidy program called Lifeline.

The agency will require an internal and an independent compliance officer "empowered to proactively monitor conditions, ensure that low-income consumers are not being harmed, and facilitate consumer complaints about potential violations."

Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers. TracFone serves more than 20 million customers.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.