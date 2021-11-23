US Markets
Mexico's America Movil closes sale of TracFone Wireless to Verizon

Mexican telecoms giant America Movil successfully completed the sale of 100% of its TracFone wireless unit to Verizon Communications Inc. , the company said Tuesday.

America Movil received over $3.6 billion in cash from the sale of TracFone, the company said in a statement filed to the Mexican stock exchange.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

