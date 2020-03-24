US Markets

Mexico's America Movil board proposes 6 billion peso buyback

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican telecommunications provider America Movil said on Tuesday its board has proposed a buyback program of 6 billion pesos ($242.13 million) for the April 2020 to April 2021 period.

($1 = 24.7800 Mexican pesos)

