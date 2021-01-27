US Markets

Mexico's ambassador to Bolivia returns to La Paz following 2019 diplomatic spat

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that its ambassador to Bolivia had returned to La Paz to resume her duties, following a diplomatic spat in which Mexican diplomats were asked to leave in 2019.

Mexican ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado resumed her functions at the request of Bolivia, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the two countries expressed interest in restarting diplomatic relations.

Bolivia's government expelled Mexican and Spanish diplomats in December of 2019 in a dispute after Mexico's embassy in La Paz granted asylum to allies of Bolivia's former socialist president Evo Morales.

    Most Popular