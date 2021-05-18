Mexico's Alsea taps successor to chief executive Torrado

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX said on Tuesday it has selected a successor to Chief Executive Alberto Torrado and will begin training him next month to oversee its various brands, including Starbucks SBUX.O, Domino's Pizza DPZ.N and Burger King.

Fernando Gonzalez, selected by Alsea's board of directors, will initially join the company as deputy chief executive, Alsea said in a statement.

Torrado said he would remain at the company's helm "long enough to achieve an orderly, gradual succession," without providing a timeline for the transition.

After Gonzalez takes over, Torrado will keep his role as chairman, focusing on corporate governance and long-term strategy.

Originally from Madrid, Gonzalez has held management roles at Spanish supermarket group DIA DIDA.MC and Mexican grocery chain Soriana SORIANAB.MX, Alsea said. He was most recently president of Colombia's Koba, which operates discount stores.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

